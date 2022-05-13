Insider Buying: Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Buys 27,120 Shares of Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Rating) insider Alfonzo (Alf) Ianniello purchased 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.70 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$181,704.00 ($126,183.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Codan’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Codan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.11%.

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. The company operates through Communications Equipment and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

