Insider Buying: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Purchases $6,367,068.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50.

On Monday, May 2nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,451 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

