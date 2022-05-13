Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. 1,198,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,417. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.71.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,454 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,247,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 968,566 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 589.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,069,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,988,000 after buying an additional 914,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

