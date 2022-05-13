Insider Buying: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Acquires $176,393.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $176,393. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gartner stock opened at $247.60 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.50 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,100,000 after acquiring an additional 136,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

