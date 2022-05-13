Insider Buying: INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Director Purchases $840,000.00 in Stock

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,384,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,275,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VATE stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46. INNOVATE Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.99.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. INNOVATE had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $412.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VATE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INNOVATE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in INNOVATE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in INNOVATE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,291,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in INNOVATE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in INNOVATE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,291,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Company Profile (Get Rating)

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

