Insider Buying: Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Insider Purchases 44,510 Shares of Stock

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) insider David Blackwood purchased 44,510 shares of Smiths News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £15,133.40 ($18,657.87).

Shares of LON SNWS opened at GBX 33.20 ($0.41) on Friday. Smiths News plc has a twelve month low of GBX 29.80 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.59). The company has a market capitalization of £82.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on shares of Smiths News in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

