Insider Buying: UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UMH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. 15,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in UMH Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 515,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in UMH Properties by 119.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

