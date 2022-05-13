Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) EVP Sells $683,318.40 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.57 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amcor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 54,131 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,756,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Amcor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.