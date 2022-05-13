Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Insider Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David A. Inchausti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chevron alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,615,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00.

Chevron stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,204,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $329.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.43.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.