Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) CEO Sells $3,020,678.75 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $3,020,678.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,990 shares in the company, valued at $107,236,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joth Ricci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $25.11 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,762,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,848,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000.

Several research firms have commented on BROS. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.