Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells 17,600 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,137. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.42. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

