Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Insider Sells $537,933.24 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

