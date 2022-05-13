Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $39,350.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,791,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,580,482.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $37,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $38,300.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $314,931.84.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $32,082.96.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $40,063.32.

Shares of PRT opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.27. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.04%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

