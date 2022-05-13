Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells 1,600,000 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Richy Agajanian sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TOI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.12. 136,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP lifted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 7.0% during the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.