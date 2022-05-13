Insider Selling: United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Sells 955 Shares of Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Glessner sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $16,292.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,139.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.45. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

