Insider Selling: Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) VP Sells 8,422 Shares of Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VSTO opened at $38.22 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 16.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 95,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

