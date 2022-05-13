Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 928,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,412,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

XPEL traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $47.66. 239,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,224. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 901,944 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after acquiring an additional 209,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

