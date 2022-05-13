Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:INSI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.36. 18,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,813. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

