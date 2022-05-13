Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:INSI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.36. 18,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,813. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.