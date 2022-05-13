Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.85% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

