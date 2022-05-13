Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.40. 1,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,100. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.03.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

