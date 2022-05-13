Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Inter Parfums updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

Shares of IPAR traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.40. 1,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,100. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.03. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

