Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,112,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $1,112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,727,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,731,436.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $1,059,000.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $1,196,400.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $1,221,600.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,334,600.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $1,283,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,300,600.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $53.44 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.92.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

