Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,545 ($31.38) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.99) to GBX 2,885 ($35.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,380.50 ($17.02) on Monday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,285 ($15.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,493 ($30.74). The company has a market cap of £4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,615.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,893.39.

In related news, insider Amy Schioldager purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,717 ($21.17) per share, with a total value of £171,700 ($211,687.83). Also, insider Rosemary Leith purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,716 ($21.16) per share, for a total transaction of £11,583 ($14,280.61). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,675 shares of company stock worth $26,608,300.

About Intermediate Capital Group (Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

