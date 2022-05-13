International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 155 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.76) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 189.64 ($2.34).

IAG opened at GBX 123.89 ($1.53) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.42. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.05 ($2.59). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

