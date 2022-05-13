International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 189.64 ($2.34).

IAG opened at GBX 122.36 ($1.51) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.42. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.05 ($2.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.42.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

