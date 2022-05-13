InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Cut to C$17.25

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$17.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

