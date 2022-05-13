Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $4,290,014.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPI shares. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

NYSE IPI opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.37. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

