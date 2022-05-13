Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.69. 2,250,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,830. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

