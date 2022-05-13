Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter.

BSMU opened at $21.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

