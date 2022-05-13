Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 921.1% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE IHIT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 68,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,656. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
