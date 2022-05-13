Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) President Purchases $11,987.26 in Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) President Kevin M. Collins bought 7,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $11,987.26. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
IVR stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.
Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.69%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -32.14%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
