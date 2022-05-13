Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) President Purchases $11,987.26 in Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) President Kevin M. Collins bought 7,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $11,987.26. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IVR stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.69%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -32.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

