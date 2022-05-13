Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,873 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 6.2% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $101,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Maniyar Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,839,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.94. The stock had a trading volume of 83,420,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,182,500. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $284.94 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

