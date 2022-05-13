Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (BP.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON: BP.B) recently:

5/13/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/11/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 540 ($6.66) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 590 ($7.27) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/5/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/4/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 470 ($5.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/4/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/4/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/3/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.55) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/3/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 590 ($7.27) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/3/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/19/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/7/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.55) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/6/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 380 ($4.68) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/6/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/4/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 590 ($7.27) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/23/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 490 ($6.04) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/23/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

BP.B stock remained flat at $GBX 177.50 ($2.19) on Friday. 1,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.88. The firm has a market cap of £35.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

