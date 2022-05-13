Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Decreases Stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its holdings in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,209 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 29.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $145,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.