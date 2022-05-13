Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $35.59 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,607 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare accounts for 2.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.19% of Molina Healthcare worth $35,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,337. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.95.

MOH stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.89. The stock had a trading volume of 290,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

