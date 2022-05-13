Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 91,418 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,418 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors makes up 3.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.54% of Lithia Motors worth $48,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $26,029,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total value of $871,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,872 shares of company stock worth $1,575,991. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Lithia Motors stock traded up $18.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.28. The stock had a trading volume of 403,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,801. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.20 and a 12 month high of $387.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

