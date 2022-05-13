Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Trims Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,434 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 824,174 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Lyft were worth $23,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Lyft by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 12,826,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,354. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%. Lyft’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

