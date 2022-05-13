Iris Energy Limited’s (NASDAQ:IREN) Lock-Up Period To End on May 16th

Iris Energy’s (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 16th. Iris Energy had issued 8,269,231 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $231,538,468 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Iris Energy stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

