IRISnet Price Tops $0.0206 on Top Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 47.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $26.45 million and $3.49 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,077,513,962 coins and its circulating supply is 1,286,268,989 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

