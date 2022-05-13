ironSource (NYSE:IS) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

IS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Get ironSource alerts:

IS opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. ironSource has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ironSource will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ironSource by 109.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.