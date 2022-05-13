iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.51. 6,715,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,161,977. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

