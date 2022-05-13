iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 70.8% in April

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the April 15th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.60 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.