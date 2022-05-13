iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 70.8% in April

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the April 15th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.60 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 555,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 80,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the period.

