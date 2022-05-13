iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,144 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up about 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 160,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 71,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,973,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,153. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

