iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 187.3% from the April 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $50.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $63.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,568,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 551,205 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period.

