iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.8% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

IVV traded up $10.48 on Friday, reaching $404.29. The company had a trading volume of 132,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,847. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $386.78 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

