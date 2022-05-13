iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stake Trimmed by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,829 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,103,000 after purchasing an additional 137,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,909,000 after purchasing an additional 295,135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. 112,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,687. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91.

