Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.83 ($3.83).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

