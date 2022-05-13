Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ JAGX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 269.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the third quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

