Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Short Interest Update

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 194.9% from the April 15th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWSM. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 896.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:JWSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 514,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

