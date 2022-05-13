JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €22.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.70 ($23.89) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($26.84) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.80 ($20.84) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €17.74 ($18.67) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €20.66 and a 200-day moving average of €22.41. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($28.44) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($38.84).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

